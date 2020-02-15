JD’s Teach the Children

A local billiards business has joined in our efforts to help needy Valley children. JD’s Billiard located at 105 E. Expressway 83 in Pharr is now helping Channel Five Teach the Children. JD’s Billiard will be donating 100 dollars for every pool table sold to the Teach the Children Foundation. This will help needy Valley children with clothes and school supplies as they head to the classroom next month. JD’s will continue helping the children throughout the months of July and August.

Cinemark and Teach the Children

The new 16 Screen Cinemark Cinema in Brownsville and Channel Five are giving away free movie passes in exchange for five dollars worth of unused school supplies. It’s all part of our Teach the Children project where we give school supplies to needy Valley kids. There will be a booth in front of the ticket counters where you can drop off your supplies from six to eight. Your free movie pass does not have to be used today.

Food Bank

The FordSquare “Open Hands” Food Pantry in Donna signed up their one thousandth family for food assistance. Members of the growing food bank gathered at the boys and girls club in Donna to provide food for the needy families. The “Open Hands” community food bank has been helping Donna families for more than a year now.

Vote Buying

Members of Partido Accionario Nacional (PAN) say they were called to La colonia Los Pinos where a suspicious white Ford Contour was giving envelopes to the poor residents of the neighbors. The PRI members were video taped trying to buy votes from residents in la colonia. A women who was given an envelope with 350 pesos says the money was to promote her voting for Labistida. PAN officials say they were furious to see such fraud the day before elections.