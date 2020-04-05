Characteristics of Corona Virus Infected People Covid-19 in First Week

Corona virus pandemic in various parts of the world, including Indonesia, has not shown signs of abating. Various countries are still struggling hard to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Various policies are implemented in each country to prevent the spread of the corona virus from becoming more widespread. Some enforce regional quarantine, as well as encouraging work at home, studying at home, worshiping at home, to rules on wearing masks and washing hands with soap.

There are several symptoms that appear when someone is infected with the corona virus. COVID-19 has symptoms similar to the common cold that is often experienced, but can be fatal.

Some people infected with Covid-19 show certain symptoms. Most patients with positive Corona Covid-19 viruses experience symptoms after the first 11 to 12 days after exposure to the Corona virus.

However, it does not rule out these symptoms can be seen within a period of 2 days to 4 days after he was exposed to the corona covid-19 virus.

The following are some of the characteristics of people infected with the corona virus whose symptoms can be observed in the first week as summarized newschannel5.tv from various sources:

1. Fever

Symptoms of people infected with the first corona virus that can be seen in the first week are experiencing high fever. That is an increase in body temperature above normal in the range of 38 degrees Celsius and above. If your body temperature is above 37.5, you must be vigilant because it could be a symptom of the Corona virus.

Preventive action in the form of early detection of corona virus using thermal detection devices is widely carried out by various parties in several public places. So if someone is detected experiencing an increase in body temperature, it is necessary to watch out for COVID-19 infection.

2. Cough with phlegm

The next characteristic of people infected with corona virus which is shown is by coughing up phlegm. In this phase, the corona virus has begun to infect the respiratory tract.

People infected with the corona virus, will experience a dry cough and itching in the throat as a form of viral infection. The immune system will send a response if there are pathogens that enter the body with cough.

3. Fatigue

Characteristics of people infected with Corona Covid-19 in the next week is fatigue. The body always feels weak, lethargic, and tired to move as usual.

Fatigue occurs when the muscles in the body become tense and decreased brain function to perform various daily routines.

4. Aches

Aches are one of the characteristics of a person infected with the corona covid-19 virus. In this symptom, the body responds by sending signals to muscles throughout the body to become inflamed to fight the Corona Covid-19 virus that enters the body.

Someone who is infected with the Corona Covid-19 virus in the first week will feel excessive pain in the muscles and surrounding tissue.

5. No appetite

In some patients who are infected with the corona virus symptoms are found in the form of loss of appetite. Because, the Corona Covid-19 virus infection makes the stomach feel uncomfortable, nausea, diarrhea, and so on.

However, according to WHO this symptom is not always seen in every person who is infected with COVID-19 so it is also called a non-typical symptom because it rarely occurs.

6. Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is the main characteristic of a person infected with the visible corona virus. Basically the Corona Covid-19 virus is a virus that attacks the respiratory system and the immune system in humans.

However, most of these symptoms do not appear in the first week but in the second week. It should be noted, some corona viruses can cause severe symptoms. Infection can turn into bronchitis and pneumonia due to corona virus.

Quoted from WHO, because both are caused by viruses that attack the respiratory system, the initial symptoms of the corona virus can also be similar to the common cold, namely colds, nasal congestion, headaches, and sore throats.

Immediately consult the condition of the body with your doctor if you feel or see some symptoms that are similar to the symptoms of the corona virus infection either directly or by telephone.