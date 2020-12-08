U.S. Warships Enter South China Sea

United States (U.S.) warships have reportedly begun moving into the South China Sea (LCS). This is predicted following the escalation between the US and China which is heating up.

Quoted from GlobalNews, from tracking data released by the South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) entered the LCS on Sunday (12/6/2020). “The ships are the USS Makin Island sailing from the northern Philippines and the USS Somerset coming in from the southern Philippines,” the Chinese media wrote, citing the Beijing-based organization on Monday (07/12/2020).

The U.S. move came after the Pentagon announced that Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller was visiting Indonesia, the Philippines, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters. This was done by Uncle Sam to strengthen defense relations in the LCS and other Indo-Pacific regions.

Chinese analysts see the move as provocative. Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, said the U.S. move undermined peace in the region.

“The entry of U.S. warships into the South China Sea once again shows that the U.S. is a destroyer of regional peace and stability, and is not welcomed by regional countries that have recently joined the FRAMEWORK of the RCEP with China,” Zhang said.

Historically, Beijing-Washington relations with the LCS have been far from friendly. There have been several provocative actions such as aerial reconnaissance and military exercises conducted by the two countries in the naturally rich region.

Even recently the U.S. has said it will reactivate its U.S. First Fleet tasked with securing the Ocean from China. Meanwhile, even if President Donald Trump’s office stays soon, U.S. – China relations seem far from harmonious because Joe Biden, too, is just as tough on China.

