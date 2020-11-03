The Winner of the U.S. Election Is?

The U.S. Presidential Election was held today. Voters are already queuing up to pick up ballots to channel their aspirations.

In this election, there are two presidential candidates (presidential candidates) competing to be the number one person in Uncle Sam’s Country. The two are Republican Donald Trump (74) and Joe Biden (77) of the Democratic Party.

In addition to electing a new president, citizens will also choose a number of positions for the federal, state, and local levels.

As reported by the Associated Press, Tuesday (3/11/2020), people seem to be starting to queue since Tuesday (3/11) morning U.S. time, or Tuesday (3/11) evening western Indonesia time (WIB).

The AFP report said the new polling stations would open at 6am US time for a number of regions on the US east coast, such as New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine. Voter queues are already visible at several polling places in Fairfax, Virginia and in New York.

Two small towns in the New Hampshire area have begun voting for the presidential election shortly after midnight. Voting in the towns of Dixville Notch and Millsfield has been completed.

The result was Joe Biden, scooping up all five votes cast in the Canadian town of Dixville Notch, which lies near the Canadian border. Meanwhile, in the town of Millsfield, incumbent President Donald Trump won by 16 votes while Biden received five.

It’s believed Trump and Biden will fight fiercely for a White House seat. Recent polls in the US, according to at least six polls, show that Biden is ahead of Trump.

