Starting To Open October 4, The First Umrah Congregation Is Given 3 Hours

Each congregation of the first stage of the opening of ‘Umrah will be given three hours to perform umrah, with starting and ending points in the triage area around Mecca.

The first phase of the opening of umrah itself will be held from October 4, after a previous seven months stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prospective pilgrims must first download and install the I’tamarna app through the PlayStore or AppStore.

The app will be available from September 27.

The provisions of the first phase of The Arab News, Friday (9/25/2020), the plan, will be prepared triage area around the holy city and allow 6,000 pilgrims to perform umrah every day at six different times.

Each group will consist of 1,000 pilgrims with a time of 3 hours.

An investor in the umrah company, Ahmed Bjaiffer said, the Government of Saudi Arabia has decided to reopen Umrah in the belief that muslims should not stop carrying out this worship.

“Muslims should not stop carrying out this worship, certainly with regard to preventive measures,” he said.

The first phase will allow for umrah by Saudis and expatriates residing in the kingdom before expanding with greater capacity in the next stage.

According to Bjaiffer, a forum held recently discussed 30 percent capacity in the first stage.

“Implementation will be assessed by the relevant authorities first before being allowed to increase capacity to 75 percent in the second phase and full capacity in the third stage to receive pilgrims from outside the kingdom,” he explained.

Opening stage schedule

Previously, reported by Al Arabiya English, Wednesday (9/23/2020), here is the schedule of the four opening stages of Umrah:

1. First stage

In the first phase, citizens and expatriates within the kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah, which starts on October 4.

The capacity limit is 30 percent or 6,000 pilgrims per day in the Area of The Grand Mosque of Mecca.

2. Second stage

In the second phase, citizens and expatriates within the kingdom are allowed to perform umrah, visit Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and pray at two holy mosques of the Grand Mosque as well as at the Prophet’s Mosque starting October 18, 2020.

The capacity is limited to 75 percent or 15,000 pilgrims per day.

3. Third stage

At this stage, citizens and communities inside and outside the kingdom are allowed to perform umrah, visit Rawdah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina and pray at the Two Holy Mosques, starting November 1, 2020 and until the end of the coronavirus pandemic is officially established or the announcement that the danger has been passed.

In the third phase, 100 percent capacity is applied while still running corona virus prevention protocols. That is, there are 20,000 pilgrims per day.

Similar capacity restrictions will also be imposed at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

“The arrival of pilgrims and visitors from outside the kingdom will be gradual and from countries determined by the Ministry of Health with consideration of the risk of exposure to coronavirus,” explained the ministry.

4. Four stage

In the fourth phase, citizens and people inside and outside the kingdom are allowed to perform ‘Umrah, visit Radwah at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and pray in two holy mosques with 100 percent capacity, both in the Grand Mosque and in the Prophet’s Mosque.

This phase will begin when saudi authorities decide that the risk of a pandemic can be neutralized.

In this opening stage plan, the government asks pilgrims and visitors to adhere to precautions and implement health instructions and requirements, including wearing face masks, keeping a safe distance, and avoiding physical contact.

However, the stages announced in the statement will continue to be evaluated in accordance with the development of the pandemic.

