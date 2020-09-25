Tokyo Game Show 2020 Opens This Afternoon

Unlike previous years, the Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2020 grand game exhibition will now be held virtually for the first time as a result of the covid-19 pandemic that has not subsided.



The event, often dubbed the largest gaming exhibition in Asia, will be held for 4 days, starting today, September 24, to September 27.



The opening of TGS 2020 will begin in the evening at 18.00 WIB. You can watch this opening session, along with a series of panelists’ presentation sessions, on the TGS Youtube channel at the following link or on the Twitch platform on the following page: https://www.twitch.tv/tokyogameshow6.



Although held virtually, the essence of this year’s TGS title remains the same as before Meaning that some developers and publishers of famous games, especially those from Japan, will also show off a number of new games.



Usually, the announcement will be either a video trailer or the gameplay of the game between each developer. Some of the game developers that are confirmed to be present includeCapcom, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Koei Tecmo Games, and others.



Xbox game console maker Microsoft is also confirmed to be present at the TGS 2020 title. However, its competitor, Sony, missed out on this year’s TGS event.



The official schedule of TGS 2020 in full can be heard in the image below, as reported from Gematsu, Thursday (9/24/2020). Please note, the schedule stipulated in the following figure is still local time aka Japan Standard Time (JST).



If you want to change it to WIB, then you have to reduce it for 2 hours in advance, such as the opening of TGS 2020 at 20.00 JST.



In addition to the official TGS channel, some developers and publishers of games who are participants will also present live streaming on their respective official Youtube/Twitch channels.



It is not yet known whether all tgs 2020 presentations and exhibitions that are aired online will be available in languages other than Japanese or not. You can monitor more information about this TGS 2020 via the following link: https://tgs.nikkeibp.co.jp/tgs/2020/.

