Airline Management Assesses Need To Install A Partition To Make Passengers Feel Safe

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Airline passengers want plastic bulkheads or barriers in the cabin to feel safe and trusting during a pandemic. Thursday (24/09), Aviation industry executives said, not all passengers believe in the assurance given by the industry towards high air quality on board.

According to a panel at the Virtually Conducted Asia Pacific MRO Conference, the aviation industry sector should be able to provide some facilities that can increase passenger confidence in airlines. For example, providing additional business class seating quotas, adding touch-less toilet features, and permanent conversion of passenger planes into cargo.

