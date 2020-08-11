Saudi Arabia Stops Supply of Oil to Pakistan

The cessation of this supply was driven by Pakistani criticism of Saudi Arabia about Kashmir.

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has reportedly discontinued its loan and supply of oil to Pakistan. This was done after Islamabad criticized Riyadh for not holding a meeting of the Foreign Minister of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Reported on the Middle East Monitor page on Monday (10/8), last week Pakistan had been forced to repay a billion USD he borrowed fund. The loan was part of the 6.2 billion US dollar package announced in November 2018. The package covers a total of three billion US loans and oil credit facilities amounting to 3.2 billion US dollars.

The deal was later signed when the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) made a visit to Pakistan in February last year.

But Saudi and Pakistani relations heated up since Riyadh declined the Islamabad demand to hold an OKI Council of foreign ministers to discuss the Kashmir issue. Pakistan has encouraged the OKI convening a meeting since India revoked the special status of Kashmir in August last year

“Once again I respectfully convey to the OIC that the Council of Foreign ministers meeting is our expectation. If you are not able to provide it, then I will be forced to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold a meeting of Islamic countries who are ready to stand with us in Kashmir issue and support the oppressed Kashmiri people,” Qureshi quoted the page of Dawn on Thursday (6/8).

He mentions that Pakistan can’t wait any longer. Therefore if the OKI failed to hold a meeting of the Council of Foreign ministers to discuss the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan is ready to initiate such activities.

Qureshi said Pakistan missed the Kuala Lumpur Summit which was held Malaysia in December last year at the request of Saudi. Now Pakistani Muslims are demanding Riyadh to demonstrate leadership in this issue. “We have our own sensitivity. You should be aware of this. The states of the Gulf must understand this,” he said.

Qureshi explains that he is not emotional and fully understands the implications of his statement. “That’s right, I take a position regardless of our good relations with Saudi Arabia. We can not stay silent again on the sufferings of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

