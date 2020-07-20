Nashville hospitalization rates worsen as COVID-19 cases increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: As of Monday, July 20th, health facility and ICU mattress ability numbers have risen above 20%.

As COVID-19 case numbers retain to climb in Davidson County, fewer hospital beds are to be had — setting a primary strain on our hospitals.

Metro does have an opportunity surge web page set up over at Nashville General Hospital in case hospitals like Vanderbilt University Medical Center get too crowded. Health leaders are hoping we don’t get to the factor where it wishes to be used, so they are setting an emphasis on knocking down the curve.

However, the problem doesn’t forestall there. Just last week, Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force Chair, Dr. Alex Jahangir, stated that even though we make extra beds to be had, not having enough scientific staff can be an difficulty.

In Nashville, only 18% of clinic beds and 17% of ICU beds are available. Both of these metrics are below wherein the town desires them to be, and they’re in yellow now, this means that Davidson County isn’t able to circulate ahead in its reopening stages.

After seeing those numbers, Dr. James Hildreth, who has been one of the docs main the fee in opposition to the coronavirus, tweeted:

“We understand a sure [percentage] of cases would require clinic care so Nashville it’s time to recognition on ‘flattening the curve’ again. Early fulfillment in controlling COVID19 may be reversed if we are not vigilant about mitigation going forward. We cannot let up – the virus sincerely will not.”

Health leaders, not only at the local and state level also but nationally, want to emphasize wearing a mask, staying home and practicing social distancing so our healthcare workers don’t get overwhelmed.

