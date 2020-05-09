Ronaldo Souza: UFC Fighters 249 Positive Covid-19

Brazilian fighter who was about to fill the middle class duel, Ronaldo Souza, at UFC 249 was detected positively infected with the corona virus. Now, concerns arise because he had reportedly gathered with other camps at the hotel.

UFC 249 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Florida, United States, on Sunday (05/10/2020).

Not only Ronaldo Souza, two cornermen fighters who are often called Jacare Souza were also reported positive with the corona virus.

Ronaldo Souza is reportedly exposed to Covid-19 through his family members.

In its official statement, UFC reported that the three men had been secured at the host hotel and they would undergo isolation outside the battle venue.

The UFC medical team will also monitor their condition remotely and provide assistance if needed.

All three are now in the positive category of Covid-19 without showing symptoms.

UFC insisted that this news did not erode their plans to roll out UFC 249.

Instead, they said that “this development is evidence of the effective safety and health measures that UFC has used at this event.”

However, Bloody Elbow, said that Jacare carried out various activities at the UFC including cutting weight and staying on the battle schedule even though he might be exposed to the vaccine.

“Although Jacare is claimed to be ‘truly isolated’, she is seen gathering with other camps at the host hotel,” Anton Tabuena wrote from the site.

“Jacare’s team with the staff and other fighters have been in the hotel for several days and almost certainly sparring and fighting with other opponents for weeks before,” Tabuena wrote again.

“Potentially there can be more individuals and families exposed in their homes / areas. So, hopefully contact tracing and testing can be done. The UFC itself plays this event as a victory for their policies with the battle agenda still going to roll.”

Duel Ronaldo Souza vs. Uriah Hall in the middle class division is one of the undercards at UFC 249 which will present the main party Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

