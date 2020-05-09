A Day for Rembering 2017

As has become my custom on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks against America, below I have republished my first written remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks [originally posted September 11, 2004.] There are some other pieces I have posted about 9/11 that I recommend:

Remembering

It was such a gorgeous day. I remember driving to the office and saying out loud to myself “what a beautiful day!” I don’t remember ever doing that before, or since.

I was out of my office, but in the building, when I was told that a plane hit the World Trade Center. I was thinking how could a pilot hit the World Trade Center in such perfect weather. I thought of the Army B-25 bomber that crashed into the Empire State Building in 1945.

When I got back to my office I was told that both towers had been hit by planes. I still didn’t get it. I was still thinking small private planes – then I saw a replay of the second plane, a 757, crashing into the South Tower of the World Trade Center. That’s when I realized the world was different.

We were short staffed, two attorneys were attending a conference in New Orleans, and I still had a lot work I wanted to get done, but I kept going back to the television. We watched the burning smoking towers.

The brother of one of our attorneys was working in the south tower, she was worried. I kept trying to reassure her, telling her how tough the towers were. I spoke with my wife. I tried to reassure her and she had been doing the same with worried friends.

We heard that the Pentagon was attacked. Then we heard reports [just bad information] that there was an explosion at the State Department. The news coverage was confused. Hell, no one knew what was going on.

Then the towers fell. I just couldn’t believe it. We didn’t understand how many firefighters were lost in the towers, but the firefighters did. One of my most vivid memories of 9/11 is of fire fighters withdrawing to the West Side Highway after the towers fell. The TV broadcast I was watching showed one of those firefighters take his helmet and throw, no slam, it to the ground many feet away. That act captured all the anger, frustration and fatigue both physical and emotional.

I remember more, I remember the President reassuring the nation, more than once. I remember watching Palestinians dancing in the street. There is more. I remember my co-worker’s relief when she learned, hours after the towers fell, that her brother got out of the tower and was safe. I remember the people streaming out of New York. I remember the hospitals staffing up to treat the thousands and thousands of injured we all anticipated would be pulled from the ruble. I remember the burning rubble.

I especially remember how happy and relieved I was to get home and to just be with my wife and children. These are the things I think of first whenever I think of 9/11. I wish I was able to convey the emotions the memories conjure up in me, but I’m sure you know how it felt.

Alan Jackson captured all those feelings in his “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning):”

Where were you when the world stopped turnin’

that September day?

Out in the yard with your wife and children;

Or working on some stage in L.A.?

Did you stand there in shock at the sight of that black smoke

Rising against that blue sky?

Did you shout out in anger in fear for your neighbor

Or did you just sit down and cry?

Did you weep for the children

that lost their dear loved ones?

Did you pray for the ones who don’t know?

Did you rejoice for the people who walked from the rubble

and sob for the ones left below?

Did you burst out in pride for the red white and blue

And the heroes who died just doin’ what they do?

Did you look up to heaven for some kind of answer?

And look at yourself for what really matters?

[. . .]

Teaching a class full of innocent children;

Driving down some cold interstate?

Did you feel guilty ’cause you’re a survivor

in a crowded room did you feel alone?

Did you call up your mother and tell her you love her?

Did you dust off that bible at home?

[. . .]

Did you go to a church and hold hands with some strangers?

Stand in line and give your own blood?

Did you just stay home and cling tight to your family

Thank God you had somebody to love?

[. . .]

Where were you when the world stopped turnin’

that September day?

Flame Of Hope

[My son, then a freshman at George Washington University, wrote this after attending a 9/11 vigil on September 14, 2004. I thank him for sharing it with us.]