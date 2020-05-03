The Story of Premature Babies Fighting to Defeat Coronavirus

LONDON – Premature babies named Peyton Maguire tested positive for the coronavirus and became the youngest patient in the UK to be exposed to the virus.

The mother, Tracy Maguire, still remembers when the doctor inserted a swab into the nose of her three-week-old baby to be tested for the coronavirus.

Tracy said the moment was one of the “worst things” she had ever seen.

“This is the first time I’ve seen my baby cry like that,” he said. “I held her, I cried and we just tried to strengthen each other.”

Born prematurely, weighing only 1.5 kg, Peyton’s baby was diagnosed with corona virus at the age of three weeks.

Peyton’s baby was born on March 26 – eight weeks before the estimated birth – outside his family’s plans.

Despite feeling well, Tracy was told that she might experience pre-eclampsia during a routine checkup and was immediately taken to Wishaw General Hospital in Lanarkshire.

He is fine, but is exposed to the coronavirus.

In the first weeks, while Peyton enjoyed bathing, he began showing mild symptoms – such as coughing and wheezing, almost undetectable.

To Mornings with Kaye Adams on BBC Radio Scotland, Tracy said she was traumatized to learn that her baby was one of the youngest patients to be exposed to the corona virus in the country.

They say “he’s fine, don’t panic – but after testing it turns out he’s positive of the coronavirus,” Tracy said.

“I thought the doctor had tried to keep me calm, but I was crying.

“Even though he’s fine, but since when was he infected with a virus? How did he struggle with it when he was still so weak?”

Peyton was given steroids to help strengthen his lungs and was treated “extraordinary” by nurses who handled labor in the days after being diagnosed with exposure to the virus.

However, after recovering from a cesarean section, Tracy was told that she had to go home and isolate herself for 14 days away from her baby.

“I called the doctor and begged not to be kept away from the baby.

“Just like everyone who takes care of him, I am his mother. Even if it’s just a common cold, I still want to be there with him.”

Eventually the doctor relented and allowed Tracy to accompany her baby – but her husband, Adrian, had to go home and complete his career so he could see Peyton.

As the days passed, the number of deaths in Scotland caused by the virus continued to increase – but Peyton recovered.

Tracy and her baby were discharged from the hospital on Monday (20/4) and now the father can carry for the first time since leaving the hospital.

“From Adrian’s point of view, he feels himself useless – first his baby is born prematurely and second his wife is unwell and he cannot be there.”

Trust the nurses

Now after returning home and following a routine, Tracy and her family praise the doctors and nurses at Wishaw General who guide them through extraordinary and worrying births.

“They are doing work that is not real – in their personal protective equipment they hug my baby and risk their lives to make sure my baby gets enough food.

“This is amazing, you will never understand how grateful I am. Peyton is the most valuable thing in the world and I trust them to look after it.

“For worried mothers, trust your trust in these nurses.

