The Number of Deaths due to Covid-19 Around the World Exceeds 150 Thousand People

Data released by Johns Hopkins University, as of Saturday (4/18/2020) the number of deaths due to corona virus that caused Covid-19 disease penetrated 150 lives.

As many as 50 thousand deaths due to Covid-19, occurred in 83 days after the corona virus was first reported in Wuhan City, China, in December 2019. Eight days later, the number of deaths rose to 100 lives, and eight days later, deaths due to the corona virus to 150 thousand people.

The highest cases of death due to corona virus are in the United States (36,822), Italy (22,745), Spain (20,002), France (18,681), and the United Kingdom or United Kingdom (14,576).

While cases of corona virus infection throughout the world, reached 2,240,768 people.

Five countries with the highest cases of corona virus infection, namely the US (699,706) Spain (190,839) Italy (172,434), France (149,130) and Germany (141,397).

In Indonesia, data from the Ministry of Health on Friday, April 17, the corona virus has infected 5,923 people, 520 died, and 607 were cured.

Trump stops with WHO funding

Trump on Tuesday this week, instructed his government to stop funding for WHO, calling the organization a failure in its task of responding to the corona virus pandemic. He also demanded that WHO be responsible for the impact of the pandemic because it was considered to have covered up the spread of the virus after it appeared in China.

America is the largest contributor to WHO, with a contribution of more than USD400 million in 2019, around 15% of the organization’s budget.

Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres said it was “not the time” to reduce funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) or other organizations fighting the pandemic.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he was “studying the impact of withdrawing American funds on WHO duties” and that the agency “will try to cover up shortages with partners.”

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the Democratic faction have warned that stopping funding for the UN body responsible for the health of the international community would stifle international coordination needed to combat the global pandemic.

The foundation funded by one of the richest people in the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), announced an additional donation of USD150 million to the World Health Organization (WHO). The donation was announced a day after US President Donald Trump announced the cessation of funding from his administration for WHO.

Melinda Gates, who led the foundation with her husband, Microsoft billionaire founder Bill Gates, said the additional donations were intended to help accelerate the development of treatments, vaccines and public health measures to tackle the corona virus outbreak (COVID-19). He also criticized Trump’s decision to stop funding to WHO, calling the move “completely absurd”.

