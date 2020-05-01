Residents Concerned About Border Fence’s Environmental Effects

Photographers capture life along the river

The Rio Grande Valley is one of the most ecologically diverse areas of the United States with everything from green vegetation to cactus.

But residents along the river believe a border fence could destroy the natural beauty.

NEWSCHANNEL 5 gave nearly 100 cameras to residents so they could snap pictures of the daily life along the river. Some of the images are breathtaking.

Residents are concerned that the fence will not only separate two countries, but it will destroy generations of memories in the process.