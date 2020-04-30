101 Year-Old Grandma Origin New York who believed Has Super Human DNA

In the midst of covid19 pandemic news, there is the story of a 101-year-old grandmother who is believed to have superhuman DNA. Despite being in the vulnerable category, the grandmother managed to recover from the corona COVID-19.

The family said they were not surprised when Angela Friedman defeated corona COVID-19 because he had ‘superhuman DNA’.

Despite being in the vulnerable category, in fact a 101-year-old grandmother managed to recover from corona COVID-19. With its age of more than a century, the elderly from New York, United States, also had time to be in the Spanish flu pandemic.

Newschannel5.tv reported, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Friedman’s mother died while giving birth to her in a passenger ship carrying immigrants from Italy to New York City during the spread of the Spanish flu in 1918.

One of the 11 siblings was cared for by his two sisters, until he could reunite with their father in Brooklyn, where Friedman had been raised.

He later married a man named Harold Friedman. But, tragedy struck when they were both diagnosed with cancer, and the husband passed away first.

“My mother survived. In fact, she had a miscarriage, internal bleeding, and cancer,” said Friedman’s daughter, Joanne Merola.

“Everyone in the family lived to be at least 95 (years old), except for one uncle. My mother survived (from the corona infection of COVID-19). She has superhuman DNA,” Merola added.

Amazed at Mother

Friedman now lives in North Westchester Restorative Therapy and a treatment center in Lake Mohegan. He was taken to the hospital on March 21, 2020 for a small operation.

However, the procedure was canceled when Friedman tested positive for corona COVID-19. Friedman returned to the nursing home for self-isolation and had a fever that fluctuated for several weeks, until finally being declared COVID-19 negative on April 20, 2020.

Merola hasn’t been able to visit her mother since February 2020 and says she’s almost deaf so they can’t talk on the phone. But, despite the distance between them, the princess claimed to be amazed at her mother’s endurance. “My mother will live longer than all of us,” he said.

Friedman’s story comes after Keith Watson, also aged 101, became one of the oldest people in Britain who survived COVID-19. Likewise, 86-year-old Barbara Briley was declared negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in March 2020.