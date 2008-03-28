Sinaloa Cartel Leader Possibly Dead

GUATEMALA, Mexico – The leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was allegedly killed in a gun battle.

Right now, Guatemalan police are running blood tests on the charred bodies of three victims of a violent gun battle to see if Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is among them.

Eleven people died in a shootout with high-caliber weapons and grenades on Tuesday. The shootout happened in front of a hotel, near the border with El Salvador.

Guzman has been on the run since 2001, when he escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison in the back of a laundry van. Since then, he has been the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is notorious for digging long tunnels across the border to smuggle drugs.



If you are still unable to view this video, please visit Don’t have Flash? Download the Flash Player here http://www.macromedia.com/go/getflashplayerIf you are still unable to view this video, please visit Our Help Center

El Chapo

Like this: Like Loading...