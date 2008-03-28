newschannel5.tv

Sinaloa Cartel Leader Possibly Dead

Jun 29, 2020

GUATEMALA, Mexico – The leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was allegedly killed in a gun battle.

Right now, Guatemalan police are running blood tests on the charred bodies of three victims of a violent gun battle to see if Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is among them.

Eleven people died in a shootout with high-caliber weapons and grenades on Tuesday. The shootout happened in front of a hotel, near the border with El Salvador.

Guzman has been on the run since 2001, when he escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison in the back of a laundry van. Since then, he has been the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is notorious for digging long tunnels across the border to smuggle drugs.

