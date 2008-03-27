American, Delta cancel more flights to inspect MD-80 aircraft

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines and Delta Air Lines canceled dozens of flights Thursday as they continue their inspections of wiring bundles on their MD-80 aircraft.

American says it canceled 132 flights of its estimated 2,300 flights scheduled for Thursday. That’s about 6 percent of its American’s schedule after the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline canceled 325 flights Wednesday.

Delta says it’s canceled 275 flights today, or about 3 percent of its overall schedule. The Atlanta-based carrier said it began voluntarily re-inspecting wiring on 117 MD-88 aircraft on Wednesday night.

American said it began its inspections after an audit of the carrier by a joint team of inspectors from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Fort Worth-based airline. The inspections focus on proper spacing between two bundles of wires in the plane’s auxiliary hydraulic system, and those wires must be installed exactly according to an FAA directive.

American spokesman Tim Wagner says the airline has completed inspections on 243 aircraft, and about 45 aircraft “are still being worked on.” He says American expects all but a few of the jets to be back in service by Friday.

