Man Believes Religious Medallion Saved His Life

Doctors said man had less than a 20 percent chance of survival

MCALLEN – Eddie Cortez says there’s no reason he should be here.

Back in November 2006, he was shocked by a high-voltage line while working as an electrical contractor.

He was burned over most of his body. All that’s left is scars from the burns.

“As far as I got was just a thought, ‘Do this.’ And then everything went blank on me,” he says.

Cortez tells NEWSCHANNEL 5 a religious medallion he was wearing may have saved his life.

“My scapular remained intact,” he says.

He is referring to his brown scapular of Mt. Carmel.

Following the accident, Cortez was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Doctors gave him less than a 20 percent chance to survive.

But two months later, he was home.

Cortez believes he was given a second chance for a reason.

“I have something I haven’t done yet, something I have to do,” he says.

He faces another surgery in January.

Recently he met with Bishop Raymundo Pena and Father Robert Maher to see if his miracle can be recognized.

Father Maher says we shouldn’t be concerned about what something like this is called.

“The question is: Do you believe God is watching over us,” he asks.

Cortez says whatever the church decides to call it, he already knows he’s had his very own miracle.